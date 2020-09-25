CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How immune systems are reacting | When will DC's economy start recovering? | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
Stafford County babysitter arrested on charge of assaulting baby

Abigail Constantino

September 25, 2020, 7:32 PM

A Stafford County, Virginia, babysitter is accused of hurting a baby.

Lauren Siegel, 36, of Stafford, was arrested last Saturday following a review of video showing her pushing down the head of a 7-month-old into the floor of a playpen.

The video also showed the suspect “forcefully manipulating” the baby’s head to put a pacifier in his mouth, according to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office news release Friday.

On Sept. 14, the baby’s parents reported that they suspected their baby had been abused when they came home and found a red mark on the side of his face. The parents reviewed video of their living room and saw what happened.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for assault and battery.

Siegel is held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The baby was checked out by a doctor and no other injuries were found.

abuse | baby | babysitter | crime

