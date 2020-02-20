Guns and goats: Stafford County man confronts teenager in livestock theft

A man from Stafford County called the sheriff on Valentine's Day after he discovered a man trying to steal his goats.

The Stafford County sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call on Valentine’s Day after dispatchers said a farmer was holding a suspected goat thief at gunpoint in the middle of his field.

The call came in late on Feb. 14 after a farmer said his wife had gone outside to check the goats and discovered they had been let out of their pen.

The man went to investigate and found that Cole Schrock, 19, of Clear Brook, Virginia, was trying to steal several goats, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

When confronted by the farmer, and later the sheriff’s deputy, Schrock slurred his words and acted as if he was drunk. However, a breath test showed he was only pretending to be drunk. Schrock also initially provided false identification.

Eventually, the farmer said he recognized Schrock as a former customer who he’d sold goats to in the past. Schrock had tied up three goats next to his truck.

Schrock was arrested, taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, and charged with larceny of animals, identity theft to avoid arrest and unlawful entry with intent to commit larceny.

