Stafford man charged after striking 3 minors with vehicle

According to Stafford police, three minors were walking inside the crosswalk to their bus stop when they were struck.

A Stafford County man has been charged with reckless driving after hitting three juveniles with his vehicle Friday morning.

At approximately 7:38 a.m., Stafford Country deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Highpointe Boulevard and Pinnacle Drive, in the Garrisonville area.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered three juveniles — an 11-year-old male and two 13-year-old males — were struck by a vehicle. According to police, the victims were walking inside the crosswalk to their bus stop when they were struck.

The boys were immediately taken to the hospital, where they are being treated for nonlife threatening injuries.

Police identified the driver as Jose Minas, 37, of Stafford. In addition to reckless driving, Minas is charged with an obscured windshield, defective equipment and failure to yield to pedestrians.

Deputies will conduct extra checks at school bus stops in the area during school hours. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who witnesses a reckless motorist to contact the office at (540) 658-4400.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.