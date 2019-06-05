Stafford Co. holding service for Virginia Beach shooting victim

A memorial service to remember former Stafford County Public Works Director Christopher Kelly Rapp will be held Wednesday. He was one of the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

A memorial service for one of the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting will be held in Stafford County Wednesday morning.

The service at 10 a.m. will be for former Stafford County Public Works Director Christopher Kelly Rapp.

The service will be held at the Armed Services Memorial to the west of the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center at 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.

Rapp of Powhatan had left Stafford for Virginia Beach, where he had worked as an engineer for 11 months. He was one of 12 who died in last weekend’s shooting.

Police killed the gunman, whose motive is unknown. Virginia Beach employee DeWayne Craddock used two semi-automatic handguns, a silencer and extended ammunition magazines in the attack.

Speakers for Rapp’s service will include the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Gary Snellings, County Administrator Tom Foley and Ron Thayer, chaplain for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

Stafford County’s Public Works’ Community Development Services Center and Utilities Division Customer Service office will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. so that employees may attend the service.

You will be able to listen to the memorial on WTOP.com. Stafford County also plans to stream the memorial on its Facebook page.

