202
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Police: Va. woman found…

Police: Va. woman found naked in day care pulled down man’s pants day later

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP April 8, 2019 4:42 pm 04/08/2019 04:42pm
2 Shares

Sure, we’ve all had one of those days. But probably not like this, and probably not twice in a row.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Frederick, Virginia, woman Friday after she allegedly pulled down a man’s pants in a Wawa bathroom on Austin Park Drive.

This comes a day after the same woman was arrested for breaking into a day care center while naked.

Police say Heaven Conner, 23, reached out from underneath the stall she was in around 5:09 p.m. in the bathroom and yanked at the man’s pants, pulling them off.

Related Stories

The man left and called the sheriff’s office, leading to Conner’s arrest.

Conner had been out on bond after the incident Thursday at the Kids on the Move Learning Center, in the 600 block of Cambridge Street.

An officer with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call from an employee.

“Upon arrival, he found a woman dressed in black standing inside the building with a fork in each hand. After she was taken into custody, the suspect told the sergeant that he was making a mistake and that she was the daycare owner’s wife,” the office said in a statement.

The officer had recognized Conner from a suspicious-person report earlier that morning, when the woman was walking along U.S. Route 1. She had told the officer she was walking from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, authorities said.

The employee told the sergeant that when she arrived at the facility, she was suddenly confronted by Conner, unclothed, in a classroom doorway. The naked woman told the employee she was trespassing “and subsequently fired her,” said the statement.

Conner is now being held without bond on charges of assault and battery.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime Latest News Local News Stafford County, VA News Virginia Will Vitka
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes for Easter breakfast, lunch and dinner

Easter is right around the corner. Is your menu set? Here are several recipes to make your holiday meal memorable, from citrus-pine nut broccoli slaw to brown sugar coconut meringue cake.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!