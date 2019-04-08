The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a Frederick, Virginia, woman Friday after she allegedly pulled down a man's pants in a Wawa bathroom on Austin Park Drive.

Sure, we’ve all had one of those days. But probably not like this, and probably not twice in a row.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Frederick, Virginia, woman Friday after she allegedly pulled down a man’s pants in a Wawa bathroom on Austin Park Drive.

This comes a day after the same woman was arrested for breaking into a day care center while naked.

Police say Heaven Conner, 23, reached out from underneath the stall she was in around 5:09 p.m. in the bathroom and yanked at the man’s pants, pulling them off.

The man left and called the sheriff’s office, leading to Conner’s arrest.

Conner had been out on bond after the incident Thursday at the Kids on the Move Learning Center, in the 600 block of Cambridge Street.

An officer with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call from an employee.

“Upon arrival, he found a woman dressed in black standing inside the building with a fork in each hand. After she was taken into custody, the suspect told the sergeant that he was making a mistake and that she was the daycare owner’s wife,” the office said in a statement.

The officer had recognized Conner from a suspicious-person report earlier that morning, when the woman was walking along U.S. Route 1. She had told the officer she was walking from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, authorities said.

The employee told the sergeant that when she arrived at the facility, she was suddenly confronted by Conner, unclothed, in a classroom doorway. The naked woman told the employee she was trespassing “and subsequently fired her,” said the statement.

Conner is now being held without bond on charges of assault and battery.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.