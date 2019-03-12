Suspect arrested after crashing into police car during Stafford Co. chase

Police arrested a wanted man, who crashed into a police car during a pursuit in Stafford County, Virginia, with the help of a K9 unit on Friday.

The suspect, Jamaunta McQueen, 23, of Triangle, Virginia, caught a deputy’s attention when he drove past a stop sign at Shasta Place and Newcastle Place without stopping, Stafford County police said.

The officer, identified only as Deputy Demirci, attempted to pull McQueen over, but McQueen sped away. Another police officer responded to the pursuit by positioning his car in McQueen’s way.

McQueen struck the other officer’s car and began fleeing on foot.

Demirci chased McQueen and deployed his K9 partner, Steel, who bit McQueen’s arm, “without applying pressure,” police said.

McQueen was taken into custody. A search of his car turned up money and several bags that police believe contain marijuana.

McQueen faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, eluding police, assault and battery, and driving related charges. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

