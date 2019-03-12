202
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Suspect arrested after crashing…

Suspect arrested after crashing into police car during Stafford Co. chase

By Reem Nadeem March 12, 2019 4:56 am 03/12/2019 04:56am
Share

Police arrested a wanted man, who crashed into a police car during a pursuit in Stafford County, Virginia, with the help of a K9 unit on Friday.

The suspect, Jamaunta McQueen, 23, of Triangle, Virginia, caught a deputy’s attention when he drove past a stop sign at Shasta Place and Newcastle Place without stopping, Stafford County police said.

The officer, identified only as Deputy Demirci, attempted to pull McQueen over, but McQueen sped away. Another police officer responded to the pursuit by positioning his car in McQueen’s way.

McQueen struck the other officer’s car and began fleeing on foot.

Demirci chased McQueen and deployed his K9 partner, Steel, who bit McQueen’s arm, “without applying pressure,” police said.

McQueen was taken into custody. A search of his car turned up money and several bags that police believe contain marijuana.

McQueen faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, eluding police, assault and battery, and driving related charges. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News police pursuit Stafford County police Stafford County, VA News triangle Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

Some mourners hugged their neighbors, while others stood in solemn silence at sites in the city center, not far from the two mosques where Muslims gathered for Friday prayers were mowed down by a racist gunman.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!