Home detention for Va. woman who faked will to stop home seizure

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 9:04 am 09/19/2018 09:04am
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to faking a will to keep a drug dealer’s home from being seized has received a year of home detention.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that both prosecutors and defense attorneys asked the judge not to impose jail time on 38-year-old Samantha Smith, citing her lack of criminal record, employment, education and status as primary provider for her three children. She had faced five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the conspiracy to obstruct justice charge.

Smith was not involved in drug dealing, but had a prior relationship with 34-year-old Earnest Warren Wright. After Wright was convicted on heroin charges, he asked Smith to prepare a fraudulent will granting her ownership of the house to prevent the U.S. government from seizing it.

