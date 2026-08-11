Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Phillies-Cardinals Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you use the Underdog promo code WTOP to sign up for a new account here, you will be able to play $5 to get $50 in bonuses to put to use for the app’s DFS opportunities or prediction markets.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, get $50 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Information Confirmed On Aug. 11, 2026 by WTOP

With an exciting slate of matchups on deck—including the 64-win Philadelphia Phillies facing the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium—it is never too early to look at where the smart money is flowing. To claim this promotion, you must be a first-time user, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state.

Once your account is set up, simply play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use on the platform. These bonus entries can be put to work right away across the daily baseball slate, whether you are making DFS picks or exploring prediction markets. Both of those opportunities are available within the same app. We put a lot of stock in situational matchups, and you could easily use your newly acquired bonus to back performances in the upcoming AL Central clash at Comerica Park. There, the Cleveland Guardians (58-61) send Tanner Bibee to the mound against Drew Anderson and the Detroit Tigers (58-60). Regardless of which matchups you target, this sign-up bonus provides the perfect head start.

Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

Once your account is loaded with bonus entries, it is time to look for inefficiencies in the market. Here is a look at the eight batters carrying the highest hit lines or most heavily juiced odds on the board, along with two key strikeout props:

Top 8 Hitter Props:

Brandon Marsh | Team: Philadelphia Phillies | Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals | Line: 1.5 Hits

| Team: Philadelphia Phillies | Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals | Line: 1.5 Hits Trea Turner | Team: Philadelphia Phillies | Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals | Line: 1.5 Hits

| Team: Philadelphia Phillies | Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals | Line: 1.5 Hits Luis Arraez | Team: Philadelphia Phillies | Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals | Line: 1.5 Hits

| Team: Philadelphia Phillies | Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals | Line: 1.5 Hits Jordan Walker | Team: St. Louis Cardinals | Opponent: Philadelphia Phillies | Line: 0.5 Hits

| Team: St. Louis Cardinals | Opponent: Philadelphia Phillies | Line: 0.5 Hits Steven Kwan | Team: Cleveland Guardians | Opponent: Detroit Tigers | Line: 0.5 Hits

| Team: Cleveland Guardians | Opponent: Detroit Tigers | Line: 0.5 Hits Chase DeLauter | Team: Cleveland Guardians | Opponent: Detroit Tigers | Line: 0.5 Hits

| Team: Cleveland Guardians | Opponent: Detroit Tigers | Line: 0.5 Hits J.T. Realmuto | Team: Philadelphia Phillies | Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals | Line: 0.5 Hits

| Team: Philadelphia Phillies | Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals | Line: 0.5 Hits Bryce Harper | Team: Philadelphia Phillies | Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals | Line: 0.5 Hits

Key Pitcher Props:

Tanner Bibee | Team: Cleveland Guardians | Opponent: Detroit Tigers | Line: 4.5 Strikeouts

| Team: Cleveland Guardians | Opponent: Detroit Tigers | Line: 4.5 Strikeouts Drew Anderson | Team: Detroit Tigers | Opponent: Cleveland Guardians | Line: 3.5 Strikeouts

While heavy hitters like Trea Turner and Bryce Harper always command attention in the Phillies’ matchup, the Guardians’ lineup provides some excellent statistical trends to consider exploiting against Detroit.

Steven Kwan has been a model of consistency, logging 100 hits in 377 at-bats for a .265 average this year. More importantly for our purposes, Kwan has exceeded his 0.5 hits projection in 15 of his last 16 games. Fellow Guardian Chase DeLauter also enters the night as an intriguing target. They will be tasked with solving Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson, who holds a microscopic 0.82 ERA over a small sample of 11 innings with 12 strikeouts.

On the pitching side, Tanner Bibee offers a fascinating decision at 4.5 strikeouts. The Cleveland right-hander has 110 punchouts in 138 innings (3.85 ERA) and has cleared 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts, averaging 5.75 in that window. However, it does stand to reason that we must look at the deeper situational splits: Bibee holds an aggregate season rate of 7.174 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 starts.

Activate Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

Activating your new user bonus is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, you must be a first-time user who meets the minimum age and regional requirements for your specific state. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus entries: