PBR Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. Missouri Thunder 2-for-5 ‘ 180.95 pts Paulo Eduardo Rossetto 91 (Tigger); Julio Cesar Marques BO Cougar Uber…

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.

Missouri Thunder 2-for-5 ‘ 180.95 pts Paulo Eduardo Rossetto 91 (Tigger); Julio Cesar Marques BO Cougar Uber (4.19); Felipe Furlan 89.95 (Getcha Some); Maverick Smith BO Little Rip (5.95); Kade Madsen BO Undesire-A-Bull (4.75)

New York Mavericks 2-for-5 ‘ 178.15 pts Bob Mitchell BO Splash Tide (5.99); Manoelito de Souza Junior BO J Lazy S (5.14), RR taken, João Henrique Lucas subbed in, 88.85 (Woody); Jacob Carige BO Dana White’s Playmate (5.19); Mauricio Gulla Moreira 89.3 (Desert Wind); Marco Rizzo BO Nobody (5.42)

Game 2

Texas Rattlers 0-for-5 ‘ 0 pts Brady Fielder BO King Tut (3.39); Daniel Keeping BO Walk Hard (5.13); Claudio Montanha Jr. BO Living On A Prayer (6.35); Braidy Randolph BO Tarrin’s Dream (4.53); Jean Carlos Teodoro BO Live Wire (3.56)

Carolina Cowboys 1-for-5 ‘ 89.05 pts Thiago Salgado BO Purple Rain (3.89), RR taken, 89.05 (Dirty Honey); Guilherme Valleiras BO Dirty Don (3.65); Jess Lockwood BO All Magic (6.19); Clay Guiton BO Cupcake (5.28); Keyshawn Whitehorse BO Freedom Fighter (4.90)

Kansas City Outlaws 1-for-5 ‘ 89.15 pts Koltin Hevalow BO Baldy (4.41); Sandro Batista BO Andy Frisella’s Screaming Freedom (3.71); Eric Henrique Domingos 10.75 (Rockville), RR taken, 89.15 (Milestone); Heitor Santos Ferreira BO Wild Bunch’s Levy (5.09); Cassio Dias BO Stacked Deck (0.80)

Florida Freedom 2-for-5 ‘ 179.4 pts Austin Richardson BO Elmo (2.64); Alex Cerqueira 88.95 (Show Me The Money); Caynyon Jolly BO Fringe Minority (2.12), RR taken, Ethan Winckler subbed in, 90.45 (Lights Out); João Lucas Campos BO Good Riddance (3.50); John Crimber BO Bruised and Confused (2.53)

Game 4

Austin Gamblers 1-for-5 ‘ 87.35 pts Sage Steele Kimzey BO Desert Twister (2.91); Jose Vitor Leme 87.35 (Mo Money); Dalton Kasel BO Foolish Pride (3.53); Dener Barbosa BO El Patron (3.41); Kaique Pacheco BO Wicked Intentions (7.39), RR taken, Lucas Divino subbed in, BO Bullistic (1.75)

Arizona Ridge Riders 3-for-5 ‘ 261.7 pts Luciano De Castro BO Cherry Chew (3.43); Eduardo Aparecido 85.65 (Sagebrush); Everton Natan da Silva 87.55 (Side Hustle); Murilo Henrique de Oliveira 88.5 (Lever Action); Eric Novoa BO Jailor (3.62)

Nashville Stampede 2-for-5 ‘ 176.9 pts Alan de Souza BO I’ll Make Ya Famous (6.06); Daniel Feitosa BO Mystified (2.76), RR taken, Deklan Garland subbed in, BO Stryker (7.26); Rogério Venâncio 88.85 (CID’s Kid); Gustavo Luiz da Silva BO Joker (6.51); Riquelmi Silva BO XIT Iron Halo (6.04), RR taken, 88.05 (Smooth Violation)

Oklahoma Wildcatters 1-for-5 ‘ 91.2 pts Eduardo Matos BO What’s Poppin (2.93); Wingson Henrique da Silva BO Rock ’n Roll (5.16); Kaiden Loud 91.2 (Cookie); Marcelo Procopio Pereira BO El Chapo (3.09); Trace Redd BO Tankums (4.34)

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