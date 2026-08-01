Navarro scores 94th-minute penalty, lifts Colorado Rapids over Austin FC 1-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Rafael Navarro converted a 94th-minute penalty to lift the Colorado Rapids to a 1-0 win…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Rafael Navarro converted a 94th-minute penalty to lift the Colorado Rapids to a 1-0 win over Austin FC on Saturday.

The winner came after Przemysław Płacheta, who entered late for Austin, fouled Navarro in the box during stoppage time. Navarro stepped to the spot and buried the penalty, keeping Austin winless on the road this year.

Colorado generated better chances for much of the night, repeatedly testing goalkeeper Brad Stuver and threatening from set pieces. Austin created several opportunities through Brandon Vázquez, Myrto Uzuni and Facundo Torres, but could not find a breakthrough.

Stuver helped keep the match scoreless deep into the second half before Colorado finally capitalized in the closing moments.

Defender Keegan Rosenberry made his 200th appearance for the Rapids.

Up next

Austin: Visit Club Tijuana for Leagues Cup group stage play on Thursday.

Colorado: Have two weeks off before visiting Sporting KC on Aug. 15.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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