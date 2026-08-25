FIA condemns ‘harassment’ after social media abuse of F1 stewards

PARIS (AP) — The governing body for Formula 1, the FIA, has condemned “harassment and disrespect” in abusive social media…

PARIS (AP) — The governing body for Formula 1, the FIA, has condemned “harassment and disrespect” in abusive social media comments about race stewards following the Dutch Grand Prix.

The FIA’s statement Tuesday didn’t highlight any specific incidents or comments, but it follows a social media backlash from fans of Alpine driver Franco Colapinto, who received two penalties from the stewards in Sunday’s race.

“Online abuse, harassment and disrespect have no place in our sport,” the FIA posted on X alongside a statement from the United Against Online Abuse group it founded.

“Following the Dutch Grand Prix, FIA stewards were targeted with online abuse after applying sporting penalties in line with FIA regulations,” the statement said. “The United Against Online Abuse coalition condemns all forms of abuse and harassment. Disagreement with decisions is part of sport, but it must never justify threats or personal attacks.”

Colapinto and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad were each handed a drive-through penalty after they were deemed to have overtaken under double yellow flags in the aftermath of Max Verstappen’s heavy crash. Colapinto argued he had actually been trying to avoid debris, not overtake.

The stewards’ ruling said they “acknowledge the complications caused by the significant amount of debris on track at this point and take this into account as mitigating circumstances” when deciding not to order an even larger penalty.

Colapinto and Red Bull’s Liam Lawson were also each given 10-second time penalties later in the race for failing to slow under a yellow flag.

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