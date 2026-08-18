F1 returns from break with Dutch GP and NASCAR heads to the Magic Mile

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Dollar Tree 301 Site: Loudon, New Hampshire. Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Race distance:…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Dollar Tree 301

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 301 laps, 318.46 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:35 a.m., qualifying, 11:40 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).

Last year: While this year’s event falls during the regular season, Ryan Blaney won last year’s playoff race for his third victory of the season and a spot in the Round of 8.

Last race: Joey Logano earned the victory at Richmond, using fresher tires to pass Christopher Bell with 24 laps left before holding off Chase Briscoe late.

Next race: August 29, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Last race: Carson Kvapil took the lead from Ross Chastain on an overtime restart, prevailing in double overtime at Iowa for his second straight series victory.

Next race: August 28, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Team EJP 175

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 175 laps, 185.15 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Corey Heim dominated a crash-filled race from the pole, sweeping both stages and leading a race-high 124 laps en route to his 20th career series victory.

Last race: Kaden Honeycutt dominated at Richmond, leading 225 of 250 laps and taking control for good with 29 laps remaining to earn his second career victory and second of the season.

Next race: September 17, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2026

Site: Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Track: Circuit Zandvoort

Race Distance: 72 laps. 190.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 a.m., spring qualifying, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 6 a.m., qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Oscar Piastri achieved a rare grand slam, converting pole position into his seventh victory of the season despite a chaotic race featuring multiple safety car periods.

Last race: Pole-sitter Lando Norris earned his first victory of the season after teammate Oscar Piastri made contact with Carlos Sainz and later retired.

Next race: September 6, Monza, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

Site: Washington.

Track: Streets of Washington.

Race distance: 147 laps, 249.9 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 9 a.m., race, 1 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: This inaugural race will bring IndyCar to the streets of Washington, D.C., for the first time, racing around the National Mall as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Last race: Marcus Ericsson ended a 63-race winless drought with a late charge at Markham, passing Romain Grosjean with five laps remaining for his fifth career series victory.

Next race: August 29, West Allis, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Brainerd Nationals

Site: Brainerd, Minnesota.

Track: Brainerd International Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4 p.m., qualifying, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m.

Next race: September 7, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS HAWKEYE 100 PRACTICE NIGHT

WORLD OF OUTLAWS HAWKEYE 100

WORLD OF OUTLAWS BIG O SHOWDOWN PRESENTED BY WAGAMON BROTHERS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS HAWKEYE 100

WORLD OF OUTLAWS FENDT SHOWDOWN

Next race: August 26 – 30.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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