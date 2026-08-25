All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|78
|53
|.595
|—
|New York
|74
|56
|.569
|3½
|Boston
|72
|59
|.550
|6
|Toronto
|64
|68
|.485
|14½
|Baltimore
|63
|68
|.481
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|63
|.519
|—
|Cleveland
|66
|66
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|64
|68
|.485
|4½
|Detroit
|61
|70
|.466
|7
|Kansas City
|58
|74
|.439
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|66
|66
|.500
|—
|Houston
|65
|66
|.496
|½
|Seattle
|63
|69
|.477
|3
|Los Angeles
|52
|80
|.394
|14
|Athletics
|51
|81
|.386
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|55
|.580
|—
|Philadelphia
|73
|59
|.553
|3½
|Miami
|67
|65
|.508
|9½
|Washington
|62
|71
|.466
|15
|New York
|59
|72
|.450
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|50
|.618
|—
|Chicago
|76
|56
|.576
|5½
|St. Louis
|66
|66
|.500
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|64
|69
|.481
|18
|Cincinnati
|62
|70
|.470
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|51
|.611
|—
|San Diego
|71
|61
|.538
|9½
|Arizona
|69
|63
|.523
|11½
|San Francisco
|53
|78
|.405
|27
|Colorado
|50
|81
|.382
|30
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 1
Boston 4, Miami 2
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 9, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota 9, Athletics 6
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-11) at Detroit (Melton 7-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 9-7) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 4-5), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-5) at Seattle (Woo 9-8), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Gray 16-3) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Dobnak 2-1) at Toronto (Bieber 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gore 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-12) at St. Louis (McGreevy 5-9), 7:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 3-7) at Athletics (Ginn 8-8), 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 4, Miami 2
Washington 13, Colorado 3
San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 0
Seattle 9, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-2) at Arizona (Rodriguez 13-4), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-13), 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-5) at Seattle (Woo 9-8), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 6-8) at San Diego (Vásquez 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Gray 16-3) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 0-4) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (May 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 5-5) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-12) at St. Louis (McGreevy 5-9), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.