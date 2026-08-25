All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 78 53 .595 — New York 74 56 .569…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 78 53 .595 — New York 74 56 .569 3½ Boston 72 59 .550 6 Toronto 64 68 .485 14½ Baltimore 63 68 .481 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 68 63 .519 — Cleveland 66 66 .500 2½ Minnesota 64 68 .485 4½ Detroit 61 70 .466 7 Kansas City 58 74 .439 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 66 66 .500 — Houston 65 66 .496 ½ Seattle 63 69 .477 3 Los Angeles 52 80 .394 14 Athletics 51 81 .386 15

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 55 .580 — Philadelphia 73 59 .553 3½ Miami 67 65 .508 9½ Washington 62 71 .466 15 New York 59 72 .450 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 50 .618 — Chicago 76 56 .576 5½ St. Louis 66 66 .500 15½ Pittsburgh 64 69 .481 18 Cincinnati 62 70 .470 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 80 51 .611 — San Diego 71 61 .538 9½ Arizona 69 63 .523 11½ San Francisco 53 78 .405 27 Colorado 50 81 .382 30

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Miami 2

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 9, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 9, Athletics 6

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-11) at Detroit (Melton 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 9-7) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 4-5), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-5) at Seattle (Woo 9-8), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Gray 16-3) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Dobnak 2-1) at Toronto (Bieber 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gore 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-12) at St. Louis (McGreevy 5-9), 7:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 3-7) at Athletics (Ginn 8-8), 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Miami 2

Washington 13, Colorado 3

San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 0

Seattle 9, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-2) at Arizona (Rodriguez 13-4), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-13), 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-5) at Seattle (Woo 9-8), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 6-8) at San Diego (Vásquez 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Gray 16-3) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 0-4) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (May 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 5-5) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-12) at St. Louis (McGreevy 5-9), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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