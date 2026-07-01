Zach Werenski reaffirms his future with Blue Jackets after turning down trade

Zach Werenski’s immediate future with the Columbus Blue Jackets is set. For now. The reigning Norris Trophy winner and Blue…

Zach Werenski’s immediate future with the Columbus Blue Jackets is set.

For now.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner and Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell issued statements on Wednesday to reaffirm that the star defenseman will begin the season with the team after a proposed trade to Dallas fell through.

Werenski has a full no-trade clause in his contract through July 1, 2027, and decided that the Stars wouldn’t be the right fit.

“Ideally, this wouldn’t have become such a public thing but that is the world we live in now and everything got blown out of proportion in my opinion,” said Werenski, who has two years remaining on his contract. “I want to win and I want to do that in Columbus. As l’ve thought about things and discussed everything with my wife and family, we want to be in Columbus.

“It has been my home for the past 10 years and I have always been proud to be a Blue Jacket. We have the best fans in the NHL. I love my teammates and coaches and I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to get us back in the playoffs to compete for a Stanley Cup. Don and I are completely aligned on that and are excited about what’s to come with our team.”

Werenski won his first Norris Trophy this past season as the NHL’s best defenseman. His 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) were second at the position.

He tied the franchise record for assists and joined Brian Leetch and Phil Housley as the only American-born defenseman in NHL history to post consecutive 80-point seasons.

Waddell said he met with Werenski early in the offseason to discuss a possible contract extension, as well as possible trade opportunities.

“We found something that would work for the club and took it to him. After some time and discussions with his family, Zach informed us that he didn’t want to leave Columbus. He has invested a great deal in this organization and after coming close and falling short the past two seasons, his desire is to win here and get this team back into the playoffs,” Waddell said. “Zach has been a very important part of this organization and our community for a long time, and we couldn’t be happier that he will continue to be moving forward.”

Coach Rick Bowness said during the Blue Jackets developmental camp this week that he was ready to adapt depending on what the situation with Werenski might be.

“We can deal with anything. I’ve been watching what’s happened in the NBA the last five or six years, what’s going on with those guys moving around everywhere, so you kind of hope it doesn’t happen in our league,” Bowness said. “But that’s something I cannot control. It’s a different era. Adapt or die.”

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