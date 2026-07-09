World Cup quarterfinals kick off with France vs Morocco, in photos

The first World Cup quarterfinal kicks off Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where France faces Morocco for a place in the…

The first World Cup quarterfinal kicks off Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where France faces Morocco for a place in the semifinals. France is chasing a third straight trip to the World Cup final. Africa Cup champion Morocco is looking to build on its historic run after becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals in 2022, when it was knocked out by France 2-0.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.