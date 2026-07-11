World Cup Betting Promos: Get Top 7 Offers for Norway-England, Argentina-Switzerland

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of the best World Cup betting promos in time for both World Cup quarterfinal matchups Saturday between Norway vs. England and Argentina vs. Switzerland.

Sign up with BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel, DraftKings and other sportsbooks to unlock the best World Cup promos. You will be able to redeem guaranteed bonuses, odds boosts and other unique offers.

How to Redeem These World Cup Betting Promos

The final matchups of the World Cup quarterfinals feature two awesome matches to dive into. All four teams taking the pitch today are coming off dramatic victories, and hope to use that momentum for these games Saturday. Soccer fans can redeem these World Cup betting promos in time for this game and the rest of the tournament.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 to Receive $1,500 First Bet Offer







Sign up with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup or any other sport. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users in select states can use promo code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Delivers $150 World Cup Bonus







Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive a $10 bet into a $150 bonus or lock in a $1,000 safety net bet. New users in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania can bet $10 to get $365 in bonuses and 50 casino spins.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 Instant World Cup Bonus







Place a $5 bet on the World Cup, MLB, tennis, golf or any other sport with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer, which will unlock $200 in bonuses instantly. From there, players will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on remaining World Cup action.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Offer for $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets







Set up a new account with the FanDuel promo code offer to qualify for up to $1,000 in no sweat tokens. New users will be eligible for a $200 no sweat token for five consecutive days. Place a $5 bet each day to unlock the token.

Double World Cup Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to double World Cup winnings today. Create an account and place a $1 wager to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 wager.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 First Bet Reset Offer for the World Cup







Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to qualify for a $1,000 first bet reset. Place a cash wager on either World Cup game today and those who picks a winner on this first bet will receive straight cash winnings. On the other hand, those who loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 in FanCash







Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get started, which will claim a $100 bet match for 10 consecutive days. Place a cash wager of up to $100 on the World Cup or any other available market. Fanatics Sportsbook will match that bet in FanCash.