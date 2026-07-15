Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 World Cup Bonus for England-Argentina Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a massive World Cup semifinal to get the blood pumping, and as England and Argentina get ready to square off, we have a real chance to score a fantasy bonus. When signing up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP, eligible first-time players can sign up and play just $5 to unlock $50 in guaranteed bonus entries.

It is the perfect way to get some skin in the game for today’s highly anticipated England-Argentina clash, and we can use those bonus funds to attack the final.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for England vs. Argentina

Before we start handicapping the lines for this heavyweight showdown between England and Argentina, let’s make sure our bankrolls are loaded. I always tell bettors to take advantage of welcome offers—it is simply smart bankroll management. Claiming this new-user promotion is incredibly easy. Here is a quick breakdown of what we are working with:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 15, 2026

Once you have the basics down, taking advantage of this Underdog welcome offer is a breeze. As a new player, you just need to create your account and play a simple $5 entry on any market—including today’s thrilling World Cup semifinal. As soon as you lock in that initial $5 lineup, Underdog automatically credits your account with $50 in bonus entries. The best part? It doesn’t even matter if your first play hits or misses.

Keep in mind, I can only get you this deal if you are a new customer. You also need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog legally operates.

Make Picks on Messi, Kane, More

Now, let’s talk strategy. If you are looking for a specific angle to build your entry today, I am a huge fan of tapping into the player props market. These are just a few of the popular markets for Wednesday afternoon:

Player (Team) Market Lionel Messi (ARG) 1.5 Shots on Target Jude Bellingham (ENG) 0.5 Goals Anthony Gordon (ENG) 0.5 Goals + Assists Harry Kane (ENG) 0.5 First Goal Scorer

Remember, by plugging in our exclusive Underdog promo code, new users can apply their initial $5 play directly on these World Cup props. Whether Bellingham finds the back of the net or not, once that entry is submitted, your account will be sitting pretty with $50 in bonus entries to use on future matchups.

Signing Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Ready to jump in the trenches with me? Getting your account set up and claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a fast, straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your guaranteed bonus before the England-Argentina match kicks off:

Sign Up: Create and register your new account here by providing your standard personal information. Enter the Code: When prompted during registration, you must enter the Underdog promo code WTOP to guarantee your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry on any market, like an anytime goalscorer prop in today’s massive World Cup semifinal.

Once you submit that $5 lineup, the $50 in bonus entries will hit your account. Like I said earlier, the outcome of your original play will not impact this bonus at all—it is guaranteed just for getting in on the action.