Tour de France Results

Wednesday, July 22 Stage 17 A 108.5-mile ride from Chambery to Voiron Stage Results: 1. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Premier Tech,…

Wednesday, July 22

Stage 17

A 108.5-mile ride from Chambery to Voiron

Stage Results:

1. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Premier Tech, 03:41:13.

2. Mauro Schmid, Switzerland, Team Jayco AlUla, same time.

3. Olav Kooij, Netherlands, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, same time.

4. Lewis Askey, Great Britain, NSN Cycling Team, same time.

5. Rick Pluimers, Netherlands, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.

6. Clément Russo, France, Groupama-FDJ United, same time.

7. Henri Artz, Netherlands, Lotto Intermarché, same time.

8. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, same time.

9. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team Jayco AlUla, same time.

10. Aaron Gate, New Zealand, XDS Astana Team, same time.

Also:

21. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, same time.

38. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:44:10.

51. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 03:49:59.

61. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, same time.

99. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

101. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 60:04:17.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – BORA – Hansgrohe, 60:08:49.

3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 60:11:08.

4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 60:11:28.

5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 60:13:39.

6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 60:14:31.

7. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 60:17:07.

8. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 60:17:15.

9. Jordan Jegat, France, TotalEnergies, 60:18:21.

10. Yannis Voisard, Switzerland, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, 60:28:35.

Also:

17. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 60:55:46.

18. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 60:57:21.

19. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 61:11:04.

23. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 61:22:56.

30. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 61:44:42.

39. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 62:05:59.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.