Tour de France Results

Tuesday, July 14
Stage 10
A 103.5-mile ride from Aurillac to Le Lioran
Stage Results:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 03:58:08.
2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 03:58:40.
3. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 03:58:42.
4. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, same time.
5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 03:58:46.
6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, same time.
7. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease A Bike, 03:58:52.
8. Isaac Del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 03:59:39.
9. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 04:00:07.
10. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 04:00:11.
Also:
19. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:03:31.
27. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:05:17.
29. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, same time.
33. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:10:54.
39. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 4:19:31.
Overall Standings:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 36:15:02.
2. Jonas Vingegaard Hansen, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease A Bike, 36:18:38.
3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 36:19:08.
4. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 36:19:24.
5. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 36:19:37.
6. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 36:19:46.
7. Isaac Del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 36:20:10.
8. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 36:20:47.
9. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 36:21:36.
10. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 36:26:51.
Also:
15. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 36:30:10.
22. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 36:35:54.
23. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 36:41:03.
27. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 37:00:52.
37. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 37:24:13.
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