Tour de France Results

Tuesday, July 14 Stage 10 A 103.5-mile ride from Aurillac to Le Lioran Stage Results: 1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE…

Tuesday, July 14

Stage 10

A 103.5-mile ride from Aurillac to Le Lioran

Stage Results:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 03:58:08.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 03:58:40.

3. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 03:58:42.

4. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, same time.

5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 03:58:46.

6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, same time.

7. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease A Bike, 03:58:52.

8. Isaac Del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 03:59:39.

9. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 04:00:07.

10. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 04:00:11.

Also:

19. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:03:31.

27. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:05:17.

29. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, same time.

33. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:10:54.

39. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 4:19:31.

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 36:15:02.

2. Jonas Vingegaard Hansen, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease A Bike, 36:18:38.

3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 36:19:08.

4. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 36:19:24.

5. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 36:19:37.

6. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 36:19:46.

7. Isaac Del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 36:20:10.

8. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 36:20:47.

9. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 36:21:36.

10. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 36:26:51.

Also:

15. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 36:30:10.

22. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 36:35:54.

23. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 36:41:03.

27. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 37:00:52.

37. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 37:24:13.

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