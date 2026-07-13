theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset for Home Run Derby

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Baseball fans looking to add some excitement to Monday’s Home Run Derby can use theScore Bet promo code WTOP to unlock a $1,000 first bet reset. Click here to start the registration process.

This allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. Available to eligible users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates, this lucrative welcome offer provides a strong safety net that can be used for Monday’s Home Run Derby, the upcoming MLB All-Star Game, or any other matchup taking place this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 13, 2026

Eligible new theScore Bet customers in all legal operating states can take advantage of this compelling offer without any tedious opt-in requirements. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market, and if it doesn’t win, you will receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You are under no obligation to risk the full $1,000 to participate. Whether your first bet is $50 or the $1,000 maximum, theScore Bet will cover your losses with a complete 100% refund if the bet falls short.

If your initial qualifying wager settles as a loss, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than issuing a single lump sum, theScore Bet conveniently delivers the refund as five individual bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your original eligible wager. Once these bonus bets land in your account, you will have seven days to utilize them on other sporting events before they expire.

Monday’s Home Run Derby Lineup

While the standard exhibition games draw heavy betting interest, focusing on Monday’s Home Run Derby provides bettors with a highly targeted market. Instead of dealing with unpredictable combined All-Star rosters, bettors can evaluate a defined field of eight powerful hitters. The full Home Run Derby lineup features a compelling mix of established sluggers and rising stars:

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies): +300

Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays): +375

Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox): +550

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies): +650

Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals): +700

Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals): +750

Ben Rice (New York Yankees): +800

Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox): +1500

For those who prefer traditional game markets alongside the Home Run Derby, theScore Bet also offers comprehensive lines for the upcoming clash between the AL American League and the NL National League.

Moneyline: American League +120 | National League -140

American League +120 | National League -140 Runline: American League +1.5 (-175) | National League -1.5 (+145)

American League +1.5 (-175) | National League -1.5 (+145) Total: 7.5 (Over -112 | Under +100)

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your $1,000 Bet Reset, simply follow the steps outlined below to activate your offer:

Register your Account: Click on the links on this page to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use promo code WTOP. Users must enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which offer they are claiming. Place your Wager: After completing the download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you choose to back a slugger in Monday’s Home Run Derby, target the American League or National League, or explore other available markets, your first cash wager will be fully protected up to $1,000.