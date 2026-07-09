Steve Cherundolo to coach US men’s under-23 team through 2028 Olympics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga (AP) — Former American defender and Los Angeles FC coach Steve Cherundolo was hired Thursday by the U.S.…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga (AP) — Former American defender and Los Angeles FC coach Steve Cherundolo was hired Thursday by the U.S. Soccer Federation to lead the American men’s under-23 team through the 2028 Olympics.

It was not clear whether the 47-year-old from San Diego would become a candidate to become the national team interim coach if a new deal isn’t worked out between the USSF and Mauricio Pochettino, whose contract expires this summer. The national team can play four friendlies in the FIFA international window from Sept. 21 to Oct. 3.

Cherundolo made 87 appearances for the U.S. from 1999 to 2012 and was part of three World Cup rosters. He played for Hannover for 15 seasons through 2014 and made 415 Bundesliga appearances, the most by an American.

He coached the second-tier Las Vegas Lights in 2021 and LAFC from 2022-25, winning an MLS title in his first season and the U.S. Open Cup in 2024. He left LA after the 2025 to move back to Germany.

Cherundolo was inducted in the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2021.

FIFA limits men’s Olympic teams to under-23 players who must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, with each of the 12 teams allowed three wild-card players over the age limit.

Games will be played in Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Pasadena, California; St. Louis; San Diego; and San Jose, California. The U.S. receives an automatic berth as host.

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