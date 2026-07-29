Sports on TV for Thursday, July 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 30 GOLF 4 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 30

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

8 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, First Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — Qatar Sussex Stakes: From Goodwood Racecourse, West Sussex, England

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Minnesota (joined in progress) (1:40 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at North Queensland

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Leeds United vs. Sunderland, Harrison, N.J.

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Guatemala, Group B, Puebla, Mexico

SWIMMING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT: Davis Steel vs. The Mecca, Vegas Championship, Las Vegas

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Toronto

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.