Sports on TV for Thursday, July 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 30
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
8 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, First Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — Qatar Sussex Stakes: From Goodwood Racecourse, West Sussex, England
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Minnesota (joined in progress) (1:40 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at North Queensland
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Leeds United vs. Sunderland, Harrison, N.J.
8:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Guatemala, Group B, Puebla, Mexico
SWIMMING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBT: Davis Steel vs. The Mecca, Vegas Championship, Las Vegas
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Toronto
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas
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