Spain 1, Portugal 0

|Spain
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Portugal
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Spain, Merino, (Torres), 90th+1 minute.
Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva.
Yellow Cards_Silva, Portugal, 89th; Veiga, Portugal, 90th+4; Torres, Spain, 90th+9.
Referee_Anthony Taylor. Assistant Referees_Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Felix Zwayer.
A_70,649.
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.