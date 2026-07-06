Spain 1, Portugal 0

Spain 0 1 — 1 Portugal 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Spain, Merino, (Torres), 90th+1 minute. Goalies_Spain,…

Spain 0 1 — 1 Portugal 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Spain, Merino, (Torres), 90th+1 minute.

Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva.

Yellow Cards_Silva, Portugal, 89th; Veiga, Portugal, 90th+4; Torres, Spain, 90th+9.

Referee_Anthony Taylor. Assistant Referees_Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Felix Zwayer.

A_70,649.

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