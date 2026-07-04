South Africa rips England after a stunning 3-try blitz start in Nations Championship

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — South Africa tore apart England 45-21 after a stunning three-try blastoff in Nations Championship rugby…

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — South Africa tore apart England 45-21 after a stunning three-try blastoff in Nations Championship rugby at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The shock and awe start by the Springboks for a 17-0 lead inside the first 12 minutes gave the double world champions a cushion they rode to their biggest win over England in 18 years.

The English impressively fought back to trail by only three by halftime but they succumbed to South Africa’s heavy carries and clinical finishing, and were down to 13 players at fulltime.

England was barely sweating when Boks fullback Damian Willemse charged the tryline and prop Thomas du Toit burrowed over. A Willemse chip and catch was followed by prop Ox Nche shrugging off England’s Ollie Chessum and Jamie George and shooting away for Cheslin Kolbe to cross in the right corner. Kolbe converted his try.

Nche left injured and moments later Kurt-Lee Arendse swept past Marcus Smith and went over in the left corner. Three entries into the England 22 and three tries.

The explosive start made light of the late forced changes by the Springboks. Captain Siya Kolisi was ruled out by an ankle strain and Eben Etzebeth reportedly by concussion. England also had to reshuffle when fullback George Furbank was sidelined by appendicitis after working for two years for his test recall.

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