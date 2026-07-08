Rúben Amorim says Manchester United mistakes will make him a better coach at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — New AC Milan coach Rúben Amorim said he made mistakes during his time in charge at Manchester…

MILAN (AP) — New AC Milan coach Rúben Amorim said he made mistakes during his time in charge at Manchester United but that will make him better at the job.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking over at Milan, Amorim admitted there were things he got wrong during his ill-fated 14-month spell in the Premier League, which ended when he was sacked by United in January.

“It’s hard to explain the mistakes because for that I would have to explain all the context of the last adventure,” Amorim said.

“The only thing to say is I learned a lot and I did some mistakes.

“I didn’t have the opportunity, and I’m sorry for that, to say something to the Manchester United fans, I’m really proud to be their coach for a year in that time.

“But now is a different history. There are a lot of things I could do better in the last experience but sometimes it’s like that. You need to learn to find the right spot to reach a different level and that’s my thinking here.”

Amorim was named United coach in November 2024 after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, but struggled to turn around its fortunes with a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League standings and a loss in the 2025 Europa League final to Tottenham.

Although they were sixth at the time of his dismissal, Amorim continued to face heavy criticism of his 3-4-3 tactical model, as well as his limited use of academy players.

“Everyone learns from their experience,” the 41-year-old Portuguese coach said.

“I learned a lot. I did some mistakes. There are some things I will try to change and there are some things you never change. But I think I will be a better (coach).”

Amorim oversaw unwanted club records at United including the most losses in a Premier League season and the lowest points total.

He has signed a three-year deal to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Milan.

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