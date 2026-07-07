Rodri sorry after World Cup spat with longtime Man City teammate Bernardo Silva

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Spain midfielder Rodri expressed regret at celebrating in the face of Bernardo Silva after his former…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Spain midfielder Rodri expressed regret at celebrating in the face of Bernardo Silva after his former Manchester City teammate missed a late chance to equalize for Portugal in their heavyweight World Cup match.

Silva had a chance to take the round-of-16 game — won 1-0 by Spain on Monday — to extra time but headed over the crossbar after six minutes of stoppage time.

As the Portugal playmaker lay on the ground with his head in his hands, Rodri walked up to Silva and clenched his fist in a taunting gesture. Silva stood up and confronted Rodri, brushing aside his arm and pointing in his face.

The two players have played together in City’s midfield since 2019. Silva left this summer after running down his contract, and has since joined Real Madrid.

Rodri told reporters after the game that he’d said sorry to Silva.

“I made a mistake,” the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner said, “because I celebrated when he had missed. I apologized to him immediately.

“But that’s all, because of the trust we have.”

While Portugal was headed home, Spain advanced to a meeting with Belgium in the quarterfinals.

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