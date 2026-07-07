Rockies scratch Hunter Goodman vs. Dodgers with a left hand contusion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado Rockies All-Star Hunter Goodman was scratched from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado Rockies All-Star Hunter Goodman was scratched from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Goodman was originally set to be the designated hitter. But he was removed because of a left hand contusion. He had X-rays, which were negative. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Goodman got hurt Monday night in an 8-7, 11-inning loss in the series opener. He slid into home plate with what was the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. But the safe call was overturned on a replay challenge by the Dodgers. Goodman says he jammed his wrist on the play.

Mickey Moniak replaced Goodman as DH, while Braxton Fulford started at catcher, Goodman’s usual position.

Goodman has earned his second straight All-Star selection, hitting 27 home runs this season.

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