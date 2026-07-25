Rockies face the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (42-63, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-39, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Colorado Rockies (42-63, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-39, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-4, 5.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Brewers: Robert Gasser (2-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -227, Rockies +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 64-39 record overall and a 34-20 record in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in MLB play.

Colorado has an 18-34 record in road games and a 42-63 record overall. The Rockies have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .420.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers is second on the Brewers with 34 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Brice Turang is 9 for 37 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jake McCarthy has a .303 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 21 doubles, seven triples and 10 home runs. Hunter Goodman is 12 for 35 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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