Reds try to prolong win streak, play the Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (48-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (52-51, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (48-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (52-51, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (2-1, 6.06 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (10-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -150, Reds +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 26-28 record in home games and a 52-51 record overall. The Cardinals have a 37-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 48-54 record overall and a 26-26 record in road games. The Reds have a 32-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has 22 doubles and 22 home runs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 13 for 40 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Reds. Eugenio Suarez is 10 for 37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pedro Pages: day-to-day (illness), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (calf), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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