Reds place infielder/outfielder Spencer Steer on 10-day injured list with right wrist sprain

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed infielder/outfielder Spencer Steer on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right wrist…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed infielder/outfielder Spencer Steer on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right wrist sprain and recalled infielder/outfielder Ivan Johnson from Triple-A Louisville.

Steer left Sunday’s game at the St. Louis Cardinals after fouling a pitch off the end of his bat in the fifth inning. He repeatedly shook his wrist following the swing and decided not to continue the at-bat after meeting with manager Terry Francona and training staff.

The versatile Steer is batting .238 with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs in 98 games. He has played all three outfield positions while also appearing at first base, second and third this season.

Cincinnati has won three straight road series since the All-Star break but remains in last place in the NL Central. The Reds begin a 10-game homestand on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

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