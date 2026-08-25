Cal Raleigh hits 3 homers as Mariners snap Phillies’ 9-game win streak with 9-2 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit three home runs and the Seattle Mariners stopped Philadelphia’s season-best winning streak at nine…

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit three home runs and the Seattle Mariners stopped Philadelphia’s season-best winning streak at nine games with a 9-2 victory over the Phillies on Monday night.

Julio Rodríguez launched a three-run homer in the first and Raleigh added a two-run drive to cap a five-run inning against struggling Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.

Raleigh and Cole Young opened the fifth with back-to-back homers, chasing Wheeler, and Raleigh connected for another solo shot off reliever Chase Shugart in the seventh to give him 17 home runs this season.

It was the first multihomer game this year for Raleigh and the first three-homer game of his career. The switch-hitting catcher finished 3 for 3 with a walk and raised his batting average from .159 to .167. He pulled all three homers into the right-field seats from the left side of the plate.

Raleigh was runner-up for the AL MVP award last year, when he led the majors with 60 home runs and added 125 RBIs.

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