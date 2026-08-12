Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus For MLB Wednesday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile using the Underdog promo code WTOP offer through our link here and secure $50 in bonuses for DFS and prediction markets by making a $5 play.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Details

The Underdog Fantasy promo code WTOP secures a straightforward and highly beneficial welcome package for new users.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+ (21+ in AZ, MA, VA; 19+ in AL, NE). Must be a resident of a legal state. Information Confirmed Aug. 12th, 2026 by WTOP

The current welcome package allows new Underdog customers to Play $5 and Get $50 in Bonus Entries. This $50 bonus is instantly credited upon making your first deposit and making a qualifying entry, providing significant value right from the start. Eligibility is strictly limited to new users who meet all stated age requirements and are physically located in one of the many participating states where Underdog Fantasy operates. Always check the terms and conditions specific to your region before participating.

Analyzing Tonight’s MLB Action

The $50 in bonus entries secured by the Underdog promo code WTOP is perfectly suited for testing your MLB knowledge.

Below are key player projections available for tonight’s games:

Andy Pages (LAD) vs. KC: Total Hits 0.5

vs. KC: Total Hits 0.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) vs. KC: Total Hits 0.5

vs. KC: Total Hits 0.5 Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) vs. LAD: Total Hits 0.5

vs. LAD: Total Hits 0.5 Freddie Freeman (LAD) vs. KC: Total Hits 0.5

vs. KC: Total Hits 0.5 Alex Bregman (CHC) vs. WSH: Total Hits 0.5

vs. WSH: Total Hits 0.5 Chase DeLauter (CLE) vs. DET: Total Hits 0.5

vs. DET: Total Hits 0.5 Mike Busch (CHC) vs. WSH: Total Hits 0.5

vs. WSH: Total Hits 0.5 Seiya Suzuki (CHC) vs. WSH: Total Hits 0.5

vs. WSH: Total Hits 0.5 David Peterson (CHC) vs. WSH: Total K 4.5

vs. WSH: Total K 4.5 Foster Griffin (CLE) vs. DET: Total K 5.5

Insights For Tonight’s Matchups

Shohei Ohtani provides an exceptionally reliable foundation for any entry, having exceeded 0.5 total hits in 9 of his last 10 appearances at home. Similarly, teammate Freddie Freeman is exhibiting strong form against the opponent, logging over 1.5 total bases in three of his last four games against Kansas City. On the Royals side, Bobby Witt Jr. continues his reliable output, exceeding 0.5 hits in six of his last eight road games. These are the types of targets to seek out for an entry.

In the Cubs vs. Nationals game, Seiya Suzuki is trending positively against Washington, previously exceeding 0.5 RBI in three of four recent matchups.

When analyzing the pitching props, both David Peterson (CHC) and Foster Griffin (CLE) are projected near the low end of their strikeout lines, offering potential value on the Under. Peterson is currently trending cold, failing to exceed 4.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven outings, averaging only 3.57 Ks per game. This statistical evidence suggests that choosing the Under (4.5) might be the safer play. Griffin also shows a recent downturn in strikeout efficiency, failing to reach 4.5 Ks in 3 of 4 recent games, with his line set at 5.5. Remember, you can also activate this offer with Underdog’s prediction markets. So, you can pick the Dodgers to win, or target another team, like the Yankees, in tonight’s slate to get your $50 in bonuses.

Activating The $50 Bonus With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your Underdog Fantasy welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process designed to integrate you immediately. The new user offer requires only a minimal $5 play to unlock the substantial $50 in bonus entries.

Step 1: Registration and Promo Code Input

You must be a new user and meet the required age and residency qualifications.

Register: Create and register your new Underdog account here, providing standard personal information. Apply Code: Ensure the promo code WTOP is applied during the registration or initial deposit process to secure the full bonus.

Step 2: Deposit and Funding

Fund your account using any of the secure deposit methods available on the platform.

Minimum Requirement: Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account.

Step 3: Make a $5 play

The $50 in Bonus Entries is activated instantly upon playing your first real-money play of $5 or more, whether you are making DFS picks or looking to the app’s prediction markets.