Padres take road slide into matchup against the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (43-44, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-31, first in the NL West) Los…

San Diego Padres (43-44, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-31, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Griffin Canning (1-5, 7.09 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-5, 2.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -248, Padres +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will aim to end a six-game road losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 28-14 in home games and 58-31 overall. The Dodgers are third in MLB play with 121 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

San Diego is 43-44 overall and 20-23 in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 4.25 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .293 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBIs. Mookie Betts is 15 for 43 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 16 doubles and 17 home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 10 for 30 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .315 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Padres: 3-7, .271 batting average, 7.41 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (head), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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