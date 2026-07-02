Padres look to stop 4-game losing streak, take on the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (43-42, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (56-31, first in the NL West) Los…

San Diego Padres (43-42, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (56-31, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (6-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -199, Padres +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres head into the matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers as losers of four in a row.

Los Angeles has a 56-31 record overall and a 26-14 record at home. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.48.

San Diego is 43-42 overall and 20-21 in road games. The Padres have a 23-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .294 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 45 walks and 47 RBIs. Mookie Betts is 15 for 42 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 15 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 10 for 35 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 4-6, .263 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: day-to-day (wrist), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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