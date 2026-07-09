NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle sealed a deal to sign 18-year-old Ajax midfielder Sean Steur on Thursday and is reportedly…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle sealed a deal to sign 18-year-old Ajax midfielder Sean Steur on Thursday and is reportedly moving in for World Cup breakout star Johan Manzambi.

Ajax said Steur will join Newcastle for a transfer fee that could reach 27 million euros ($31 million).

Newcastle is getting younger after high-profile sales of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this offseason by the Saudi Arabia-owned club.

The 20-year-old Manzambi has impressed for World Cup quarterfinalist Switzerland, until suffering a knee injury in training, after a strong season for Europa League finalist Freiburg.

Another 20-year-old from the Bundesliga, winger Bazoumana Touré, joined Newcastle this week from Hoffenheim for a reported 42 million pounds ($56 million).

Newcastle has sold England winger Gordon to Barcelona and Italy playmaker Tonali to Tottenham for a combined total of more than $200 million.

A third established team leader could leave with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães reportedly seeking to push through a move to Premier League champion Arsenal.

Newcastle played in the Champions League last season but a 12th-place finish in the Premier League means no European soccer next season. That will cut club revenue by tens of millions of euros (dollars).

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