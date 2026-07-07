Lionel Messi scores his eighth goal of this year’s World Cup, takes lead in Golden Boot race

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi let the tears flow at the final whistle, succumbing to emotion after Argentina conjured up…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi let the tears flow at the final whistle, succumbing to emotion after Argentina conjured up an incredible two-goal comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 on Tuesday and advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Argentina’s three goals came in the final 11 minutes of regulation and injury time. Messi played a direct hand — or foot — in two of them.

Messi helped get Argentina on the board in the 79th minute, assisting on Cristian Romero’s header. Four minutes later, he leveled the match at 2-2, drilling a shot past Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

A sold-out crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, made up of mostly Argentina’s signature blue and white, erupted. And no one was surprised it was Messi who paved the way to victory.

“Watching Leo run the way he does, just pushing himself further every day — I just told him that he deserved it. He’s our role model, our guide — the one who helps us at all times,” Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez said. “This team is incredible. It never gives up. It keeps trying until the very end.”

Messi’s goal was his eighth of this year’s World Cup and moved him to the top of a tight Golden Boot race. It also extended his scoring streak to a record nine consecutive World Cup matches dating back to Argentina’s title run in 2022. Tuesday’s goal was his 13th in that nine-game span.

In the race for his first Golden Boot, Messi entered Tuesday’s match even with France’s Kylian Mbappé and Norway’s Erling Haaland at seven goals each. Mbappé held the tiebreaker with two assists. England’s Harry Kane is also in the running with six goals.

The score also gave Messi a two-goal lead over Mbappé on the all-time World Cup leaderboard.

Messi finished second in the Golden Boot race behind Mbappé in 2022 with seven goals while leading Argentina to the title in Qatar. He tied for third with four goals in 2014.

Messi’s impact on this year’s World Cup run, teammate Julián Álvarez said, is hard to put into words.

“Leo, honestly, there aren’t really words to describe this Cup run,” Álvarez said. “What he’s doing is incredible, and we just try to help him, support him, and enjoy every moment alongside him. We’re also grateful for everything he does for us and for the kind of person he is.”

Whether or not he wins the Golden Boot, Messi’s reputation is unlikely to ever be downplayed.

“He’s a legend,” Álvarez said. ”The greatest player in history.”

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