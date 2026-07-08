Lionel Messi headlines 29 players selected to represent MLS vs. LIGA MX in All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lionel Messi, the World Cup’s all-time leading goal scorer, was among 29 players selected to the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lionel Messi, the World Cup’s all-time leading goal scorer, was among 29 players selected to the represent Major League Soccer on Wednesday against the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29 at the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Messi has 12 goals and eight assists in 14 matches this season for Inter Miami CF.

Messi is among 13 World Cup players selected to the MLS All-Star roster.

Among the others include Cape Verde defender Steven Moreira from the Columbus Crew and four players from the United States team, including NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese, Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream, Columbus Crew defender Max Arfsten and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.

It’s unclear if Messi plans to play in the All-Star game after sitting out last year’s exhibition match, which led to a one-game suspension that Inter Miami FC Jorge Mas owner called “draconian.”

Messi, the leading scorer at this year’s World Cup, helped defending champion Argentina rally from a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 on Tuesday.

Argentina faces Switzerland on Saturday in the quarterfinals. The World Cup final is July 19.

Here is the complete MLS roster for the All-Star game:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

— Maxime Crépeau, Orlando City

— Matt Freese, New York City FC

— Brian Schwake, Nashville SC

DEFENDERS (10)

— Max Arfsten, Columbus Crew

— Lucas Herrington, Colorado Rapids

— Richie Laryea, Toronto FC

— Anthony Markanich, Minnesota United FC

— Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Chicago Fire FC

— Steven Moreira, Columbus Crew

— Daniel Munie, San Jose Earthquakes

— Andy Najar, Nashville SC

— Jackson Ragen, Seattle Sounders FC

— Tim Ream, Charlotte FC

MIDFIELDERS (9)

— Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

— Pep Biel, Charlotte FC

— Rodrigo De Paul, Inter Miami CF

— Evander, FC Cincinnati

— Carles Gil, New England Revolution

— Zavier Gozo, Real Salt Lake

— Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

— Thomas Müller, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

— Ashley Westwood, Charlotte FC

FORWARDS (7)

— Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire FC

— Anders Dreyer, San Diego FC

— Julian Hall, New York Red Bulls

— Son Heung-Min, LAFC

— Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

— Petar Musa, FC Dallas

— Sam Surridge, Nashville SC

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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