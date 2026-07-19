Kepler hits walk-off double in 10th, Diamondbacks rally from 7-run deficit, beat Cardinals 8-7

PHOENIX (AP) — Max Kepler hit a walk-off RBI double in the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied from…

PHOENIX (AP) — Max Kepler hit a walk-off RBI double in the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-7 on Sunday.

Kepler drove in automatic-runner Jorge Barrosa to match Arizona’s largest comeback victory in franchise history — set on August 29, 2022 in a 13-7 victory over the Phillies.

St. Louis had not blown a seven-run lead since July 6, 2010 in a 12-9 loss to the Rockies in Denver.

After Tyler Locklear singled off Gordon Graceffo with two out in the eighth, Nolan Arenado hit his 13th home run for career hit 1,999 to make it 7-7.

Juan Morillo (3-0) got the final four outs for the win.

Luis Gastelum (1-1) took the loss in his fifth big league appearance, allowing an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.

Blaze Jordan had an RBI triple to ignite a five-run third inning off Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Alec Burleson had a two-run single before Drey Jameson got the final out. Rodriguez gave up seven hits and walked two in 2 2/3 innings to match his shortest outing this season. Jordan’s two-run single in the fifth made it 7-0.

Cardinals starter Andre Pallante took a shutout into the sixth inning before giving up three runs. He allowed five hits and walked two in 5 1/3.

Geraldo Perdomo was credited with his first inside-the-park home run when the ball got by José Fermín in left field to make it 7-5.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.73) starts Monday opposite Angels RHP José Soriano (8-6, 3.49) in Anaheim, Calif.

Diamondbacks LHP Mitch Bratt (0-0, 6.00) will start Monday’s opener against the visiting Athletics and LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-9, 6.08).

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