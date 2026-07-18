Kayla McBride scores 24, passes Becky Hammon as the Lynx beat Portland 101-93

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 points to move into the top 20 on the WNBA career scoring list…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 points to move into the top 20 on the WNBA career scoring list and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Portland Fire 101-93 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

McBride was 9 of 14 from the field, making four 3-pointers to help Minnesota improve to a league-best 20-6. McBride topped 20-plus points for a sixth straight game and upped her career total to 5,846. She hit a 3-pointer to move past No. 20 Becky Hammon (5,841) and give the Lynx an 86-76 lead with 5:14 left to play.

Natasha Howard had 16 points for the Lynx, who finished off a four-game homestand. Rookie Olivia Miles added 14 points and 10 assists, Courtney Williams scored 15 points and reserve Dorka Juhasz had 12.

Bridget Carleton had 22 points and Carla Leite and Sarah Ashlee Barker both scored 21 to pace Portland (11-15).

Miles sank a 3-pointer for a 7-4 lead and the Lynx stayed in front from there.

Carleton hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 53-50 with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, but Nia Coffey and McBride answered with back-to-back 3s and Portland got no closer.

FEVER 108, LIBERTY 88

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell had 33 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Caitlin Clark added 17 points, and Indiana beat New York.

Mitchell, who scored 30 Friday night in a 110-107 win over Seattle, has back-to-back 30-point games for the first time in her career and has scored at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games.

Clark was coming off a franchise-record 45 points and 10 assists against Seattle, the first game of 40-plus points and at least 10-plus assists in WNBA history.

The Fever, who trailed by 13, used a 13-3 run late in the second quarter to cut their deficit to 49-45 at halftime. Clark converted a three-point play that gave Indiana its first lead of the game at 50-49 early in the third quarter. The Liberty committed nine of their 15 turnovers as they were outscored 28-12 in the third.

The Liberty (13-12) have lost four games in a row and six of seven overall and have dropped five straight on the road.

Breanna Stewart led New York with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Marine Johannes — who scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, all in the first seven minutes — left the game early in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury and did not return.

VALKYRIES 74, MYSTICS 69

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabby Williams hit two key 3-pointers over the final six minutes and finished with 18 points, Veronica Burton had 11 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, and Golden State held off Washington for its ninth straight win.

Kayla Thornton connected on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:14 remaining and finished with 11 points. Williams’ 3 with 5:55 left cut the Washington lead to 65-62, and then Kiah Stokes hit from deep to tie the game. Burton’s 3 with 2:14 remaining made it 71-65 as the Valkyries ended on a 15-4 run.

Washington guard Sonia Citron went down on her backside beneath the Valkyries basket with 7:19 left in the third quarter after a hard collision with Cecilia Zandalasini as they fought for a rebound. Citron returned and had 12 points.

The Valkyries have won 13 of 15 — with 11 wins at home, where the team has sold out every game at Chase Center since the start of its inaugural season last year.

Shakira Austin had 18 points and matched her career high with 16 rebounds for the Mystics, who had 45 boards in a 75-56 loss to Portland on Thursday, including 19 on the offensive glass to equal the most in the WNBA this season. Washington leads the league in rebounding and had 37 Saturday.

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