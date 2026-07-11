Ireland grinds out a 36-20 win over Japan in Nations Championship

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Ireland secured a bonus point in a grinding 36-20 win over Japan on Saturday to make…

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Ireland secured a bonus point in a grinding 36-20 win over Japan on Saturday to make it back-to-back victories to start the Nations Championship following the come-from-behind 33-31 thriller against Australia.

Next up for Ireland is a trip to New Zealand to take on the All Blacks, who are coming off a 34-32 win over France in the tournament opener and a 47-17 win over Italy on Saturday.

“Very happy with two from two,” Ireland captain Tadhg Beirne said. “The target is three from three, so we have a big challenge ahead of us in New Zealand next week at Eden Park. We’re going to have to step up our performance for sure.”

Japan now heads to Tokyo to take on France, which had a comeback 42-26 win over Australia earlier Saturday in Brisbane.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell made nine changes to his starting lineup following the win over Australia, and gave a test debut to four players on neutral turf in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

The lack of cohesion was clear at times against a Japan lineup that was coming off a 27-10 win over Italy last week and pushed Ireland from the start.

Taira Main scored in the third minute and Takuro Matsunaga converted to give Japan a 7-0 lead but Ireland leveled with a try to Nick Timoney converted by Ciaran Frawley.

Matsunaga landed a penalty goal to give Japan a 10-7 lead that only lasted three minutes before prop Tom O’Toole scored his first try for Ireland to give his team a two-point cushion.

Another Matsunaga penalty goal gave Japan a 13-12 edge before center Robbie Henshaw scored for Ireland following sustained forward pressure. Frawley converted for a 19-13 halftime lead.

No. 8 Sean Jansen celebrated his test debut with a try in the 51st minute to secure the competition bonus point and help Ireland to a 26-13 lead.

But Japan closed the gap again when Hayate Era barged over and Matsunaga converted to close the margin to six points on the hour.

It prompted replacement back Harry Byrne to take a penalty goal in the 71st minute, putting the Irish more than a converted try in front. Replacement hooker Tom Stewart capped it off with a try after the siren sounded.

“We had to fight hard for that one, we had to stick in it,” Beirne said. “Japan kept coming at us, coming at us but we held on well. We got a nice try at the end there to make the score look a little bit more comfortable than it was.

“We’re going to have to build on that and be better again next week.”

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