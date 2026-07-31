Ijeh has 3 goals in North Carolina’s 5-0 rout of Orlando

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Evelyn Ijeh scored three goals to lead the North Carolina Courage in a 5-0 victory over…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Evelyn Ijeh scored three goals to lead the North Carolina Courage in a 5-0 victory over the Orlando Pride in the lone National Women’s Soccer League match on Friday night.

Lauryn Thompson and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the Courage (7-6-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Thompson opened scoring with her first career goal in the fourth minute. Ijeh scored two first-half goals to give the Courage a 3-0 lead at the break. She added another in the 70th minute for her first career hat trick. Ijeh has seven goals and two assists in her last eight games.

Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan had two saves for the shutout.

Sanchez scored her team-leading 10th goal of the season in stoppage time. Sanchez ranks second in the league for goals behind the Pride’s Barbra Banda, who was not available for the Pride (7-9-2) because she is playing for Zambia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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