Horse racing great Frankie Dettori breaks ribs and thumb in car accident

NEWMARKET, England (AP) — Frankie Dettori, one of the most successful jockeys in horse racing history, sustained “several broken ribs…

NEWMARKET, England (AP) — Frankie Dettori, one of the most successful jockeys in horse racing history, sustained “several broken ribs and a broken thumb” in a car crash and is undergoing further tests in hospital, his representatives said Thursday.

The 55-year-old Dettori was driving a car that was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Newmarket, a town in eastern England regarded as the country’s home of horse racing, H Talent Management said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

“Frankie was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained several broken ribs and a broken thumb,” the agency said. “His injuries are still being assessed, and he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.

“Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him.”

Dettori’s focus “is now on resting and recovering,” H Talent Management added.

The Italian jockey, who famously went through the card with seven winners in seven races at Ascot in September 1996, has amassed more than 3,350 victories in his career.

Dettori has retired as a jockey after taking some rides in Brazil following a spell racing in the United States, Britain’s PA news agency reported. Before that, he was based in Britain for more than three decades.

He has signed up for this year’s Leger Legends race at Doncaster in September. It would be his first ride in Britain since 2023.

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