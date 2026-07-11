Hornets GM says LaMelo Ball trade to Timberwolves was made with sustained long-term success in mind

The Charlotte Hornets won 44 games last season, a 25-win improvement over the previous year. So the question begs to…

The Charlotte Hornets won 44 games last season, a 25-win improvement over the previous year.

So the question begs to be asked: Why would Hornets general manager and executive vice president basketball operations Jeff Peterson break up a team that seemed on the rise by trading its most dynamic offensive player in LaMelo Ball?

Peterson addressed the question on Saturday in Las Vegas where the Hornets are playing Summer League games, saying it was all about the long-term success of the organization.

“These decisions are challenging at times, but when you look at the totality of the season and everything of where we were, it’s important to take an honest look in the mirror of where you guys are as a team,” Peterson said. “And that’s what I had to do at the end of the season. And I just feel like again, the goal is never to compete for a play-in spot. The goal isn’t to get to the play-in or even the playoffs for one year.”

Charlotte reached the play-in tournament and beat Miami at home before getting blown out on the road at Orlando.

Ball, who had struggled with injuries in the past, had one of his best seasons and averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while finishing second in the league to rookie teammate Kon Knueppel in 3-pointers made with 272.

However, the Hornets failed to make the playoffs in the six seasons since Ball came to them as the No. 3 overall pick in 2020.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we had a successful season last year by a lot of people’s standards, and of course LaMelo was a huge part of that,” Peterson said. “But again, sometimes these decisions, they can be challenging. But ultimately I do feel a responsibility to the organization and to the fans really across the world of the Hornets to do what’s best for the long term of the franchise.”

Peterson believes that acquiring Naz Reid and draft picks from Minnesota for Ball will give the Hornets more flexibility moving forward as they continue to build.

As part of a four-team trade with Brooklyn, Chicago and Minnesota, Charlotte sent Ball and Josh Green to the Timberwolves in exchange for Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030, and second-round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033.

Along with draft capital, the Hornets also received a $40.7 million trade exception — the largest in NBA history — as part of the deal, positioning themselves to add other top talent.

Still, the move did not sat well with many fans in Charlotte, where Ball is extremely popular and has been a huge draw.

The anger is not on the same level as Mavs fans when Luka Doncic was traded to Los Angeles, but some felt the move was ill-timed given the Hornets appeared headed in the right direction with Ball as their leader.

Peterson said he knows Ball will do great things in Minnesota.

“I do empathize with the fans and I understand just where they’re coming from,” Peterson said. “If I’m honest, I love LaMelo. He’s a tremendous human being. Of course, he’s an enormous talent. He and I have a great relationship.

“But I would hope that they understand that I have the best interest of the Hornets organization. I truly do. And it’s not about one year or two years. It’s about sustained success and just being objective of where we truly are in our life cycle. I have no doubt that this team we roll out next year and the years to come is going to continue to compete and eventually we’ll get there.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.