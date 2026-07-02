x-first half winner All Times EDT Tuesday’s Games Spokane 2, Hillsboro 0 Everett 3, Tri-City 2 Vancouver 6, Eugene 5…

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 2, Hillsboro 0

Everett 3, Tri-City 2

Vancouver 6, Eugene 5

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 5, Hillsboro 3

Everett 9, Tri-City 5

Eugene 12, Vancouver 9

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

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