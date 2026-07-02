x-first half winner
All Times EDT
Tuesday’s Games
Spokane 2, Hillsboro 0
Everett 3, Tri-City 2
Vancouver 6, Eugene 5
Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 5, Hillsboro 3
Everett 9, Tri-City 5
Eugene 12, Vancouver 9
Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
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