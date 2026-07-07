Gotham announces plans to play at new Etihad Park in 2028

Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League will play its matches at the new Etihad Park in New York…

Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League will play its matches at the new Etihad Park in New York City’s Queens borough starting in 2028.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani were joined by team officials in making the announcement on Tuesday.

Gotham currently plays its home matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. The move to Queens is in partnership with the Major League Soccer club New York City FC, which is building the 25,000-seat Etihad Park.

Gotham, the defending NWSL champion, will have its own dedicated locker room at the stadium.

“Today’s announcement builds on the work we have already done to make soccer more accessible and affordable for all New Yorkers, and it is an investment in our young female athletes, who are too often overlooked,” Mamdani said at a news conference. “Instead of begging their parents to have to take them to New Jersey, girls growing up in Jackson Heights, Sunnyside and Flushing will now be able to get on the 7 train after school and watch some of the greatest soccer players in the world go to work. They will be able to go to a game for a price their families can afford. Tickets to a Gotham FC game begin at just $24. The past few weeks here in New York City have demonstrated a truth that footy fans have long known: This is a game with a remarkable power to bring people and communities together.”

NYCFC broke ground on the stadium adjacent to the New York Mets’ Citi Field in 2024. It is expected to open in the summer of 2027 when MLS switches its schedule to a summer-to-spring calendar to match most European leagues.

The stadium is set to host men’s and women’s soccer matches during the 2028 Olympics.

“From the earliest days of planning Etihad Park, our vision was for it to be more than the home of New York City FC,” said Marty Edelman, NYCFC Co-Vice Chairman. “We set out to create a venue that would bring the world’s game to the world’s borough and showcase soccer at the highest level, including women’s soccer.”

Gotham announced that current season ticket holders will have priority access for the season tickets at the new stadium. The team has also made season ticket deposits available for $28.

“World-class athletes deserve world-class environments, and this move allows us to keep raising the standard for our players, supporters and the game itself,” said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, the team’s majority owner and governor. “Gotham FC is showing what is possible when you invest boldly in women’s soccer, and we are committed to building an experience worthy of the fans who have believed in this club from the beginning.”

Gotham is hosting the Queen’s Classic next week at Citi Field. The match against the Washington Spirit is expected to draw some 40,000 fans.

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