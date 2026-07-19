Gilbert has 10 strikeouts in 6 innings, Raley and Young hit HRs as Mariners beat Giants 6-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert had 10 strikeouts across six strong innings, Luke Raley and Cole Young homered, and the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert had 10 strikeouts across six strong innings, Luke Raley and Cole Young homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Sunday.

Gilbert (8-6) allowed three runs and four hits and walked one.

The Mariners (50-50) are back to .500 for the first time in nearly two weeks and moved within a half-game of AL West-leading Texas (50-49).

Raley smacked his 15th home run of the season off Giants reliever Adrian Houser (2-7) to make it 4-3 in the sixth inning. It was Raley’s second career pinch-hit home run, and the Mariners’ second of the season.

Young added a two-run shot, his second consecutive game with a homer, that capped the scoring in the seventh.

Andrés Muñoz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for 17th save this season.

Josh Naylor drove one run in with a single through the left side of the infield, and Weston Wilson singled home another to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth.

Designated hitter Bryce Eldridge hit a solo shot, his second home run in three games, off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and Heliot Ramos added two-out RBI single to give San Francisco a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

Julio Rodríguez, whose walk-off sacrifice fly helped the Mariners beat the Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night, made his first start in center field since being activated from the injured list.

San Francisco’s Luis Arraez had an RBI double and struck out twice, which tied his career high. Arraez stuck out multiple times in the same for the first time since July 3, 2024 with the San Diego Padres.

Up next

Mariners RHP George Kirby (7-8, 3.76 ERA) starts Monday to kickoff a three-game home series against Cincinnati.

Giants RHP Trevor McDonald (3-7, 5.02 ERA) takes the mound Monday in the opener of three-game set at Kansas City.

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