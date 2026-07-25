French champion OL Lyonnes continues recruitment drive by signing Barcelona’s Salma Paralluelo

LYON, France (AP) — French women’s champion OL Lyonnes signed Spain forward Salma Paralluelo from Barcelona on a four-year contract…

LYON, France (AP) — French women’s champion OL Lyonnes signed Spain forward Salma Paralluelo from Barcelona on a four-year contract on Saturday.

Lyon announced the signing on X.

A standout junior athlete, the 22-year-old Paralluelo scored twice for Barcelona when it routed Lyon 4-0 in the Champions League final in May, and helped Spain win the World Cup in 2023.

Paralluelo is also a world champion at Under-17 and Under-20 level, and finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting in 2023 and 2024.

“Wanted by Europe’s top clubs, Salma Paralluelo has chosen to join the Lyon project to open a new chapter in her career and continue her development at the highest level,” the French champion said.

The club has won the women’s Champions League a record eight times and is recruiting strongly under president Michele Kang.

It has signed goal-scoring midfielder Caroline Weir from Real Madrid, goalkeeper Maria-Luisa Grohs from Bayern Munich and Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd from Chelsea.

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