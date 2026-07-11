Fire put 7 in double figures in 102-92 win over Dream, who play without injured Reese

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 17 points, two others had double-doubles and the Portland Fire held off…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 17 points, two others had double-doubles and the Portland Fire held off the Atlanta Dream, who were without All-Star Angel Reese, 102-92 on Saturday.

The Fire (10-13) put seven players in double figures, with Emily Engstler getting 14 points and 11 rebounds and Carla Leite 13 points and 10 assists. Bridget Carleton had 12 points, hitting four of Portland’s 14 3-pointers.

Serah Williams scored 15 points off the bench, while Frieda Buhner had 11 and Teja Oblak 10. The three reserves combined to shoot 14 for 15. Portland was 14 of 29 from 3-point range and shot 60% (36 of 60) overall with 28 assists, seven from Oblak.

Allisha Gray led the Dream (13-10) with 20 points. Madina Okot had a career-high 19 points and added eight rebounds starting for Reese, who was on the bench with her right foot in a boot from an injury in Thursday’s win over Seattle.

Naz Hillmon had 15 points, reserve Sika Kone added 11 and Jordin Canada had 10 points and 12 assists.

Portland had an eight-point lead after three quarters and got the first double-figure lead at 91-81 on Oblak’s 3 midway through the fourth quarter. Her floater made it 95-83 with 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Portland was 5 for 5 inside and made 4 of 9 3s to take a 25-23 lead after one quarter. The Fire added five more 3s in the second quarter to push the lead to 51-44.

Rhyne Howard hit two 3-pointers early in the second half and the Dream went up 70-67 with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter, but the Fire recovered and led 83-75 entering the fourth quarter.

Up next

Fire: At Connecticut on Tuesday.

Dream: Host Los Angeles on Monday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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