Fire guard Sarah Ashlee Barker injures left leg in early fall against Wings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland guard Sarah Ashlee Barker injured her left leg in a fall early in the first…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland guard Sarah Ashlee Barker injured her left leg in a fall early in the first quarter in the Fire’s game against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

Barker tumbled out of bounds in the free-throw lane after making a pass for an assist on Frieda Buhner’s 3-pointer. Barker was helped off the floor and taken to the locker room.

Barker made her only basket and had two assists in a little over four minutes before the injury. The former Alabama player entered the night averaging 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season.

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