Alvarez and Paredes hit back-to-back homers in Astros’ 5-2 win over Marlins

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to lift the Houston…

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night, completing a three-game series sweep.

After Jeremy Peña’s leadoff single in the eighth, Alvarez hit his major league-leading 34th homer to give Houston a 4-2 lead. Paredes followed with a shot to the same spot — left center field — to extend the lead.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Nick Allen’s RBI single. Peña hit a solo home run in the third inning, his third in as many games.

Steven Okert (3-1) pitched a flawless eighth inning, throwing only eight pitches, six for strikes. Starter Peter Lambert pitched six innings, gave up six hits, struck out three and walked two. Bryan Abreu earned his sixth save, striking out one in the ninth.

The Marlins have lost nine straight, with their last win coming before the All-Star break. They scored both their runs in the fourth inning. Javier Sanoja hit an RBI double and Joe Mack hit a single to tie it at 2.

Sandy Alcantara (10-6) pitched seven innings and was pulled after Paredes’ home run. He gave up nine hits, struck out three and walked one.

Up next

Marlins: Host San Diego for a three-game series starting Friday. RHP German Marquez (4-2, 5.24 ERA) will start for the Padres. Miami had not yet named a starter.

Astros: Visit the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series starting Friday. Spencer Arrighetti (7-5, 4.34) will start for Houston against Davis Martin (9-5, 3.31) for Chicago.

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